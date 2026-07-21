Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA St. Louis Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA St. Louis Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Now is an exciting time to join one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a health care professional interested in working for the St. Louis VA Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 314-894-6620 or 314-894-6620, ext. 57900, or call our nurse recruiter at
VISN 4 is hiring
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Applications and forms
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Employee Benefits
A description of employee benefits is available on the US Office of Personnel Management Employment and Benefits page*. Please note that benefits may differ for professional clinical occupations including physicians and registered nurses.
Nursing Service WOC Student Appointment Program
A Nursing Service Without Compensation (WOC) student appointee is a student who performs student-related activities without any direct monetary compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs. These appointments include but are not limited to graduate and undergraduate nursing students, student nurse practitioners, student practical nurses and student surgical technicians who are not compensated by the VA.
Nursing Staff
If you are a nursing professional interested in working for the VA St. Louis Health Care System, please contact, Nurse Recruitment Office at
Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA)/Graduate Medical Education (GME), Without Compensation (WOC) Appointee
A GME WOC appointee is an individual who performs Medical Center related duties without any direct monetary compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Individuals requiring WOC appointments include, but are not limited to, students, residents and fellows and any other individual who is not compensated by the VA for their employment within the St. Louis VA Medical Center.
Equal Employment Opportunity
Did you know that all employees are an important part of the EEO Program? Employees are responsible for ensuring that the workplace is conducive to providing quality care for our Veterans. Most employees may think that EEO is a responsibility for only the EEO Manager, managers, or supervisors; however, employees play a vital role. Employees should be activity involved.
For more information, contact the medical center EEO Manager:
Elizabeth C. Jenkins, MSW, ACSW, LCSW
Contact us
St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks
Human Resources
Building 18
1 Jefferson Barracks Drive
St. Louis, MO 63125-4199
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Phone: