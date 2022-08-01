St. Louis Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more St. Louis Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
- Please call 314-894-5739 to speak with a staff member. They will assist you with scheduling an appointment, answering any questions you may have, or providing an appropriate referral.
- Same-day services are available. Call for details.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 314-894-5739 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
We understand that you may not know what to expect at the Vet Center. Here's what you can expect for your first counseling appointment:
- We'll ask you to complete an intake packet that includes Vet Center confidentiality, demographic information, release of information (optional), and assessments as appropriate.
- We'll ask you some questions to make sure that you and those around you are safe.
- You and your counselor will begin to establish and develop a treatment plan that is appropriate to your needs.
- We'll schedule follow-up appointments as appropriate and as determined by your counselor.
We have street-level parking located at the front of the facility. Feel free to park in any available space.
You don't need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we'll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
Public transportation is available.
In the spotlight at St. Louis Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Kaufman Fund (Food for Vets Program)
The Kaufman Fund assists Veterans in our community, who are experiencing challenges and could use some additional food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and other basic needs.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have therapists who can provide services such as these:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, and significant others
- Spouse and significant other groups
- Couples counseling
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer counseling and other support such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families with a loved one who died while serving on active duty
- Bereavement counseling for families whose Veteran or service member was receiving Vet Center services at their time of death
- Grief counseling
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling and we can provide referrals to other VA and community resources.
Care at our center includes these services:
- Specialty group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, and spouses or significant others
- Moral injury retreats
- Evidence-based therapies
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have counselors who use a trauma informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to military sexual trauma (MST) survivors. We also have male and female counselors available based on your preference.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling.
Using a mix of approaches, we borrow ideas to find the right therapy that works for you. Here are some of the counseling modalities we use:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
The transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to help you with these challenges:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- How to understand your VA education benefits
- How to navigate housing and home loans
- Where to go to learn more and connect with VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We have a women Veteran group available. If you're interested in joining, give us a call. You'll need a counselor's referral to join.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We have specially trained therapists on our team to support your needs. We can facilitate inpatient treatment if necessary.
Please call us at 314-894-5739 for more information.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We can connect you with HUD-VASH or other community resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Our primary focus is your safety. If you feel hopeless, suicidal, or in need of crisis care, let your counselor know. We can work together to help you feel safer and more optimistic about your future.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you know where to go and how to register for these services:
- VA medical benefits and care
- Filing claims and other forms
- VA education benefits
- VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
Veterans can meet with representatives from DAV and VFW at the Vet Center. Call us for more information.
We can also connect you to other Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We collaborate with organizations such as these:
- Missouri National Guard
- Family Readiness Groups
- The Kaufman Fund
- The Vetwork
Please call if you'd like more information about working with us.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We use VA VideoConnect.
Call us at 314-894-5739 to learn how we can complement your in-person care with virtual services.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.