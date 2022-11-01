St. Paul Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more St. Paul Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help.
Please call 651-644-4022 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Non-traditional hours are available.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We’re located in Suite 101. Use the first floor street entrance on the corner of 5th and Minnesota in the big, white US Bank building.
To park, enter the US Bank ramp from the Minnesota Street side. Park anywhere on the third to the sixth level. Validated parking is only available in the US Bank ramp. You can get a validation ticket in the Vet Center receptionist’s office.
Our location is served by light rail and bus routes.
For light rail, take the Green Line to Central Station in downtown St. Paul. Proceed east on 5th Street to the big, white US Bank building. We’re on the corner of 5th and Minnesota.
Express and local bus routes all stop at 5th and Minnesota across from our entrance.
In the spotlight at St. Paul Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Groups at the St. Paul Vet Center
Interested in joining a group with other Veterans or service members?
Our services include:
- Vietnam Veterans group
- OIF/OEF group
- Partners group
- Trauma skills group
- Women Veterans group
To find out more call us at 651-644-4022.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have a licensed family and couples counseling therapist available to work through all aspects of Veteran and family readjustment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one during active duty
- Counseling for complicated grief reaction
We can help connect you with the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration. We can also help you navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. Our specialty groups include:
- Women Veterans
- Vietnam Veterans
- OEF/OIF
- Trauma skills
- Partners group
- Whole health
- Quality of life
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We understand that military sexual trauma (MST) can happen to both men and women. Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced MST.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer evidence-based therapies such as these:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Processing (EMDR)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- How to understand your VA education benefits
- How to access housing and home loans
- How to connect with VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We have a whole health group to support your needs. We also offer Equine Therapy, an experiential treatment method that uses the connection between people and horses to enhance physical or emotional healing. Call us for more information.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer evidence-based therapies and referrals (as needed) to support your goals.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you know where to go and how to register for the following:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- How to understand your VA education benefits
- How to access housing and home loans
- How to connect with VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We provide seamless, integrated care to Minneapolis VA Medical Center.
Through state organizations such as CareerForce, Minnesota Disabled Veterans (MNDAV), and the County Veteran Service Officers (CVSOs), we connect you to the help you need at the state and local level.
We partner with local stakeholders such as Lutheran Social Services (LSS), Every Third Saturday (ETS), the VFW and the American Legion to meet the needs of Veterans and service members in their community.
If you’d like to learn more about our partnerships, please call us.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.