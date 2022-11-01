St. Paul Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Please call 651-644-4022 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Non-traditional hours are available.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.

We’re located in Suite 101. Use the first floor street entrance on the corner of 5th and Minnesota in the big, white US Bank building. To park, enter the US Bank ramp from the Minnesota Street side. Park anywhere on the third to the sixth level. Validated parking is only available in the US Bank ramp. You can get a validation ticket in the Vet Center receptionist’s office.