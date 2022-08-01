Locations

Main location

St. Paul Vet Center Address 101 5th Street East Suite 101 Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 651-644-4022 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our St. Paul Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

St. Paul Vet Center - Cambridge Located at Isanti County Government Center 555 18th Avenue SW Cambridge, MN 55008 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 651-644-4022 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

St. Paul Vet Center - Center City Located at Chisago County Government Center 313 North Main Street Center City, MN 55012 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 651-644-4022 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

St. Paul Vet Center - Hastings Located at Hastings Veterans Home 1200 18th Street East Hastings, MN 55033 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 651-644-4022 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

St. Paul Vet Center - Mankato Located at Blue Earth County Government Center 410 South Fifth Street Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 651-644-4022 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

St. Paul Vet Center - Rochester Located at Olmsted County Government Center 151 4th Street SE Rochester, MN 55904 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 651-644-4022 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.