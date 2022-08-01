 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

St. Paul Vet Center

Address

101 5th Street East
Suite 101
Saint Paul, MN 55101

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Entry to the St Paul Vet Center in the USBank building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our St. Paul Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

St. Paul Vet Center - Cambridge

Located at

Isanti County Government Center
555 18th Avenue SW
Cambridge, MN 55008

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Isanti County government center

St. Paul Vet Center - Center City

Located at

Chisago County Government Center
313 North Main Street
Center City, MN 55012

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Chisago County government center

St. Paul Vet Center - Hastings

Located at

Hastings Veterans Home
1200 18th Street East
Hastings, MN 55033

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Hastings Minnesota Veterans Home

St. Paul Vet Center - Mankato

Located at

Blue Earth County Government Center
410 South Fifth Street
Mankato, MN 56001

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Blue Earth County Government Center

St. Paul Vet Center - Rochester

Located at

Olmsted County Government Center
151 4th Street SE
Rochester, MN 55904

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Olmsted County Government Center

Vet Centers in other areas

