Stark County Vet Center

First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Please call 330-454-3120 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors. Non-traditional hours are available upon request.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following: Discharge documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents that show qualifying military service Request your military service records online If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you have.

We’re located in the CommQuest building at the corner of Cleveland Avenue, NW and 6th Street NW. You can park anywhere in the CommQuest Center building parking lot. Parking is free. There are accessible spots and space for wheelchair access. Go to the entrance at the CommQuest building (3 glass doors), then proceed through another set of 3 glass doors. Once inside, you can make a slight right into the lobby. Go all the way to the end of the lobby, make a left through the open doorway, and then an immediate right. Our entrance will be straight ahead.