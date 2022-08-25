Stark County Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Stark County Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let’s discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Please call 330-454-3120 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
Non-traditional hours are available upon request.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you have.
We’re located in the CommQuest building at the corner of Cleveland Avenue, NW and 6th Street NW.
You can park anywhere in the CommQuest Center building parking lot. Parking is free. There are accessible spots and space for wheelchair access.
Go to the entrance at the CommQuest building (3 glass doors), then proceed through another set of 3 glass doors. Once inside, you can make a slight right into the lobby. Go all the way to the end of the lobby, make a left through the open doorway, and then an immediate right. Our entrance will be straight ahead.
You can find transportation access through the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA). The nearest stop is across the street from Cleveland Avenue, near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 6th Street.
In the spotlight at Stark County Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Stark County Vet Center outreach
We work with national, state, county, and local communities, Veterans Service Organizations, and other stakeholders to raise awareness of existing Veteran services and benefits. If you’d like to partner, call us at 330-454-3120.
Weekly Veteran peer support group
We provide an atmosphere where you can discuss day-to-day problems with other Veterans who have been through trauma. Laugh, tell stories, rekindle that camaraderie, and create a bond with other Veterans. Call us to join our group!
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We use therapy models such as these for couples and families:
- Family Systems
- Gottman Method
In addition, counselors may provide education to family members regarding the Veteran or service member’s military-related problems or post-military readjustment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration regarding possible burial and survivor benefits
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual, couples, and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our center includes:
- Counseling sessions to address your individual concerns and needs
- Group counseling for OIF/OEF and Vietnam Veterans, as well as Veterans from other service eras
We also have a therapist certified in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Therapy.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have male and female counselors who use a trauma-informed care approach to help those who have experienced MST.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We use therapy models such as these for PTSD:
- Seeking Safety
- Emotional regulation
- PTSD Psychoeducation
We also have a therapist certified in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Therapy.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that the transition from military to civilian life can be challenging. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in that process:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file VA claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
We can also connect you to Veterans Service Organizations in your community.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We actively coordinate referrals for substance abuse counseling to both VA and community organizations.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help connect you to the right people for these tasks:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
Our team can also connect you to Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) partners and to others who can help with the readjustment process.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We strive to connect and gather resources from community partners, to educate on our services, and to work together to help our Veterans and service members.
Not every Veteran we connect with may need counseling services. So we work with partners to make sure we have resources to help Veterans and service members with other needs and goals.
Some of our partners include:
- Stark County Veteran Service Commission
- Military SAMS Center
- Legacy of Honor
- Whispering Grace Horses
- Pegasus Farms
If you or your organization is interested in learning more about partnerships, educational briefings, or future events, call us at 330-454-3120. An outreach representative will be happy to help.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.