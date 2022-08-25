 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Stark County Vet Center

601 Cleveland Avenue, Northwest
Suite C
Canton, OH 44702

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Stark County Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Stark County Vet Center - Louisville

Military Family Center
5495 Meese Road
Louisville, OH 44641

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Stark County Vet Center - Mansfield

Richland County Veteran Service Commission
597 Park Avenue East
Mansfield, OH 44905

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Stark County Vet Center - Millersburg

Holmes County Veteran Service Commission
75 East Clinton Street #104
Millersburg, OH 44654

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Stark County Vet Center - New Philadelphia

Tuscarawas County Veteran Service
393 16th Street SW
New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Stark County Vet Center - Salineville

Highlandtown Volunteer Fire Station
18371 Steubenville Pike Road
Salineville, OH 43945

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Stark County Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.