Supporting forms for VA claims
When you file a claim for some VA benefits, you’ll need to submit additional forms to support your claim. Use this page to find the forms you need.
Authorize the release of non-VA medical information to VA (VA Forms 21-4142 and 21-4142a)
When to use this form
Use this form if you want to give us permission to request your medical records and information from non-VA sources to support your benefit claim.
You can also use this form to authorize the release of information on behalf of a Veteran you support.
How to submit this form
You can submit this form online or by mail.
Submit an authorization online to release medical information
Submit a lay or witness statement to support a VA claim (VA Form 21-10210)
When to use this form
Use this form to submit a formal statement to support your VA claim—or the claim of another Veteran or eligible family member. People also sometimes call this statement a “buddy statement.”
How to submit this form
You can submit this form online or by mail.
Authorize VA to release your information to a third-party source (VA Form 21-0845)
When to use this form
Use this form to authorize VA to share your personal information with a non-VA (third-party) individual or organization.
How to submit this form
You can submit this form online or by mail.
Submit an authorization online to release your information to a third-party source
Submit an intent to file (VA Form 21-0966)
When to use this form
Use this form if you’re still gathering information to support your claim, and you want to start the filing process. When you notify us of your intent to file, you may be able to get retroactive payments (payments for the time between when you submitted your intent to file and when we approved your claim).
How to submit this form
You can submit this form online or by mail.
Request priority processing for an existing claim (VA Form 20-10207)
When to use this form
Use this form to request that we process your claim faster due to certain situations.
How to submit this form
You can submit this form online or by mail.
Submit a request online for priority processing for an existing claim
Request personal records (VA Form 20-10206)
When to use this form
Use this form to access your military, compensation, pension, or benefits records.
How to submit this form
You can submit this form online or by mail.
Request to be a substitute claimant for a deceased claimant (VA Form 21P-0847)
When to use this form
Use this form if someone you’re connected to dies before we finish processing their VA claim, decision review, or appeal—and you want to continue their claim.
How to submit this form
You can submit this form online or by mail.
Submit a request online to be a substitute claimant for a deceased claimant
Sign VA claim forms as an alternate signer (VA Form 21-0972)
When to use this form
Use this form if you’re signing an application form for benefits on behalf of a Veteran or non-Veteran.
How to submit this form
You can submit this form online or by mail.
Submit a request to sign VA claim forms as an alternate signer
Submit a statement to support a claim (VA Form 21-4138)
When to use this form
Use this form to share more information as instructed by another VA form or process. Here are a few examples of when you may need to use this form:
- To share more details about your family situation or finances for applications or claims related to pension, Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, or accrued benefits
- To tell us about reimbursement you received after you submitted a medical expense report
- To share more details about claimed disabilities or other issues in support of your claim that can’t fit on the original claim form
How to submit this form
Submit Pension or DIC income and asset statement (VA Form 21P-0969)
When to use this form
Use this form if you’ve been instructed to in support of your Veterans Pension or Parents’ Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) claim. You should also use this form if you need to report changes in your income or net worth while receiving pension or DIC benefits.
How to submit this form
You can submit this form online or by mail.
More helpful information
You may need additional forms for some disability claims.