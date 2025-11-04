Supporting forms for VA claims

Authorize the release of non-VA medical information to VA (VA Forms 21-4142 and 21-4142a)

When to use this form

Use this form if you want to give us permission to request your medical records and information from non-VA sources to support your benefit claim.

You can also use this form to authorize the release of information on behalf of a Veteran you support.

How to submit this form

You can submit this form online or by mail.

Submit an authorization online to release medical information