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Locations

Main location

Address

20653 DuPont Boulevard
Suite 1
Georgetown, DE 19947

Phone

Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Green building with glass doors and windows, and a green roof.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Sussex County Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Sussex County Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Blue Vet Center mobile unit parked on a sunny day.

Vet Centers in other areas

Looking for a Vet Center in another area?