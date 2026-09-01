Locations

Main location

Address 20653 DuPont Boulevard

Suite 1

Georgetown, DE 19947 Phone Hours Mon : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thu : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri : 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat : Closed

Sun : Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Sussex County Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Sussex County Mobile Vet Center Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

Looking for a Vet Center in another area?