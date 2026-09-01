Locations
Main location
Address
20653 DuPont Boulevard
Suite 1
Georgetown, DE 19947
Phone
Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Sussex County Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Sussex County Mobile Vet Center
Phone
Vet Centers in other areas
Looking for a Vet Center in another area?