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VA Syracuse health care

At VA Syracuse Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13210-2716

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Syracuse VA Medical Center

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Other services at VA Syracuse health care

Stories

The ground floor hallways of the Syracuse VA Medical Center were filled with applause, cheers, and profound gratitude as staff, patients, and fellow Veterans lined up to honor two remarkable local heroes.

Group of people in hospital hallway with two people in wheelchairs.

Events

When

Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

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