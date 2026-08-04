VA Syracuse health care
At VA Syracuse Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13210-2716
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Syracuse health care
Stories
The ground floor hallways of the Syracuse VA Medical Center were filled with applause, cheers, and profound gratitude as staff, patients, and fellow Veterans lined up to honor two remarkable local heroes.
Events
When
Thu. Aug 6, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET