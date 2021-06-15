Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Syracuse health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in central New York: our Syracuse VA Medical Center and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Auburn, Binghamton, Cortland, Massena, Oswego, Rome, Syracuse, and Watertown.