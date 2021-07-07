Contact us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Syracuse Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Syracuse health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Syracuse health care.

Mailing address

Syracuse VA Medical Center
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13210-2716

Main phone numbers

Local: 315-425-4400
Toll-free: 888-838-7890

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: services: 711

  • General Surgery: 2nd Floor Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or ext. 52180

     

    HIV AIDS: 9th Floor, 315-425-2600

    Health Benefits Center: 1st floor, room C114 between Team Red and S-Wing, 315-425-4400, ext. 58003

    Home Based Primary Care: 572 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 315-425-4302

    Home Health Aide: Building 16, 315-425-4400, ext. 52785

    Human Resources: 315-425-4400, ext 59043

     

    Intimate Partner Violence: 315-425-4400, ext. 54076

     

    Lab and Pathology Services: 1st Floor, 315-425-4419

    Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Veterans: 315-425-4400, ext. 51004

     

    MOVE! Weight Management Program: Ground Floor, 315-425-4400, ext. 52045 or 877-619-0106,  ext. option 1

    Mammography: 2nd Floor - Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4652

    Medical Center Contact: 315-425-4400 or 800-792-4334

    Mental Health: 620 Erie BLVD West, Syracuse 13204, 315-425-3463

    Mental Health Intensive Case Management Program: 620 Erie BLVD West, 315-425-3463

    Military Sexual Trauma Counseling: 620 Erie Blvd West, 315-425-4400, ext. 51033

    Minority Veterans Program Coordinator: 315-425-4400, ext. 52843

  • Nutrition and Food Services: First Floor Team Blue and Red, Outpatient Services, 315-425-4374

     

    Obstetrics and Gynecology: 9th Floor, C- Wing, 315-425-4652

    Orthopedics: 2nd Floor,  315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180

    Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT)): 2nd Floor Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180

     

    PTSD: Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic, 620 Erie BLVD West, Syracuse 13204, 315-425-3463 or 800-273-8255, ext. Press 1

    Pain Management: 910 Erie Blvd East, 2nd floor, 315-425-4400, ext. 52091 or 52180

    Patient Education: 315-425-4320

    Patient Representative: 315-425-4345

    Patient Transfers: 315-425-4323

    Patients Appointments: 315-425-4400 or 800-221-2883

    Patients Billing: 866-505-7263

    Pharmacy: 1st Floor, 315-425-4400, ext. 52026

    Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation: 5th Floor 5B, 315-425-2684

    Podiatry: 2nd Floor - Specialty Clinics,  315-425-4400,  ext. 52179 or 52180

    Police: 315-425-4400, ext. 54336

    Polytrauma Program: Ground Floor CG18, 315-425-4426

    Primary Care: Blue team A wing; Red team C wing; Womens health clinic second floor, A wing, 315-425-6515

    Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service: 5th Floor, 315-425-4659

    Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center: 572 South Salina Street, 315-425-4445

    Public Affairs: 315-425-2422

     

    Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging: 3rd Floor 3A, 315-425-4400, ext. 52234 or 52235

    Release of Information: 315-425-4400, ext. 52441

    Research: 315-425-4870

     

    Social Work: 315-425-4400, ext. 56903

    Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders: 4th floor, S-Wing, 315-425-2682

    Spine (Orthopedics): 2nd Floor Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180

    Substance Abuse: Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic, 315-425-3463 or Syracuse VA Medical Center, 315-425-4400

     

    TRICARE Coordinator: 315-425-4335

    TelCare: 888-838-7890

    Telehealth: Syracuse VA Medical Center, 2nd Floor, Medical Specialty Clinic, 315-425-4400, ext. 52387 or Community Care Center at 1031 East Fayette, 315-425-3824

    Transition Care Management Veterans Point of Contact: Ground Floor CG18, 315-425-4426

    Travel Information/Lounge: 315-425-4351

     

    Urology: 2nd Floor - Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180

     

    VA Nurse Helpline: Network-wide, 800-877-6976

    Valor Inn: 315-424-4400, ext. 54339

    Vascular Surgery: 2nd Floor Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180

    Vet Center Program: 315-478-7127

    Veterans Contact Call Center: 888-823-9656

    Vision Rehabilitation Services: 2nd Floor - Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 54010 or 56551

    Voluntary Service - Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE): 315-425-4681

     

    Whole Health For Life: 315-425-4400, ext. 53839

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Syracuse Healthcare System.

Phone: 315-425-2422
Email: robert.mclean@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-792-4334 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Syracuse

Email: VHASYRROI@VA.GOV

Fax: 315-425-2401

Mail:  Syracuse VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13210-2716

For questions about your request to VA Syracuse

Phone: 315-425-4400, ext. 52441

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at "Coming soon!".

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: