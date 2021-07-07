Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Syracuse Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Syracuse health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Syracuse health care.
Mailing address
Syracuse VA Medical Center
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13210-2716
Main phone numbers
Local: 315-425-4400
Toll-free: 888-838-7890
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: services: 711
Acquisition and Materiel Management: 315-425-4400, ext. 53517
Acupuncture: 2nd Floor - Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or ext. 52180
Agent Cashier: 315-425-4400, ext. 53391
Alzheimers: 8th Floor, 315-425-4671
Audiology: Ground Floor - AG17- 315-425-2437
Watertown 2 VA Clinic, 19472 US Route 11, Watertown NY 13601-5367- 315-425-4400,ext. 58158
COVID-19 Vaccines: 800-792-4334
Cancer Care: 1st Floor S-Wing, 315-425-2680
Canteen: 315-425-4400
Cardiology: Ground Floor GB, 315-425-2935
Caregiver Support: 315-425-4400, ext. 52302
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) (Voluntary Service Office): 315-425-4681
Chaplain: 1st Floor, 315-425-6596
Chiropractic: 315-425-2684 or 315-425-2684
Community Living Center: 8th Floor- 315-425-4400 , ext. 52803
Compensation and Pension: 315-425-4400, ext. 52613
Contracting Services (Small Business Specialist): 716-862-6389
DAV/Volunteer Transportation Network: 315-425-4352
Dentistry: 910 Erie Blvd. East, 315-425-4400, ext. 52090
Diabetes: 2nd Floor Specialty Clinics, 315-425-2636
Dialysis: 1st Floor S-Wing, 315-425-6587
Eligibility: 315-425-4400
Eligibility Information: 888-823-9656
Environmental Health: Ground Floor CG18, 315-425-2613
Environmental Management (EMS): 315-425-4822
Ethics Office: 315-425-2018
Eye Care: 315-425-4400, ext. 56551 or ext. 53262
Facility Management (FMS): 315-425-4848
Fee Basis/Fee Service: 800-396-7929
Former Prisoner of War Advocate: First floor inside Veterans Service Center, 315-425-4400
General Surgery: 2nd Floor Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or ext. 52180
HIV AIDS: 9th Floor, 315-425-2600
Health Benefits Center: 1st floor, room C114 between Team Red and S-Wing, 315-425-4400, ext. 58003
Home Based Primary Care: 572 S. Salina Street, Syracuse, 315-425-4302
Home Health Aide: Building 16, 315-425-4400, ext. 52785
Human Resources: 315-425-4400, ext 59043
Intimate Partner Violence: 315-425-4400, ext. 54076
Lab and Pathology Services: 1st Floor, 315-425-4419
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Veterans: 315-425-4400, ext. 51004
MOVE! Weight Management Program: Ground Floor, 315-425-4400, ext. 52045 or 877-619-0106, ext. option 1
Mammography: 2nd Floor - Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4652
Medical Center Contact: 315-425-4400 or 800-792-4334
Mental Health: 620 Erie BLVD West, Syracuse 13204, 315-425-3463
Mental Health Intensive Case Management Program: 620 Erie BLVD West, 315-425-3463
Military Sexual Trauma Counseling: 620 Erie Blvd West, 315-425-4400, ext. 51033
Minority Veterans Program Coordinator: 315-425-4400, ext. 52843
Nutrition and Food Services: First Floor Team Blue and Red, Outpatient Services, 315-425-4374
Obstetrics and Gynecology: 9th Floor, C- Wing, 315-425-4652
Orthopedics: 2nd Floor, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180
Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT)): 2nd Floor Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180
PTSD: Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic, 620 Erie BLVD West, Syracuse 13204, 315-425-3463 or 800-273-8255, ext. Press 1
Pain Management: 910 Erie Blvd East, 2nd floor, 315-425-4400, ext. 52091 or 52180
Patient Education: 315-425-4320
Patient Representative: 315-425-4345
Patient Transfers: 315-425-4323
Patients Appointments: 315-425-4400 or 800-221-2883
Patients Billing: 866-505-7263
Pharmacy: 1st Floor, 315-425-4400, ext. 52026
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation: 5th Floor 5B, 315-425-2684
Podiatry: 2nd Floor - Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180
Police: 315-425-4400, ext. 54336
Polytrauma Program: Ground Floor CG18, 315-425-4426
Primary Care: Blue team A wing; Red team C wing; Womens health clinic second floor, A wing, 315-425-6515
Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service: 5th Floor, 315-425-4659
Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center: 572 South Salina Street, 315-425-4445
Public Affairs: 315-425-2422
Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging: 3rd Floor 3A, 315-425-4400, ext. 52234 or 52235
Release of Information: 315-425-4400, ext. 52441
Research: 315-425-4870
Social Work: 315-425-4400, ext. 56903
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders: 4th floor, S-Wing, 315-425-2682
Spine (Orthopedics): 2nd Floor Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180
Substance Abuse: Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic, 315-425-3463 or Syracuse VA Medical Center, 315-425-4400
TRICARE Coordinator: 315-425-4335
TelCare: 888-838-7890
Telehealth: Syracuse VA Medical Center, 2nd Floor, Medical Specialty Clinic, 315-425-4400, ext. 52387 or Community Care Center at 1031 East Fayette, 315-425-3824
Transition Care Management Veterans Point of Contact: Ground Floor CG18, 315-425-4426
Travel Information/Lounge: 315-425-4351
Urology: 2nd Floor - Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180
VA Nurse Helpline: Network-wide, 800-877-6976
Valor Inn: 315-424-4400, ext. 54339
Vascular Surgery: 2nd Floor Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 52179 or 52180
Vet Center Program: 315-478-7127
Veterans Contact Call Center: 888-823-9656
Vision Rehabilitation Services: 2nd Floor - Specialty Clinics, 315-425-4400, ext. 54010 or 56551
Voluntary Service - Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE): 315-425-4681
Whole Health For Life: 315-425-4400, ext. 53839
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Syracuse Healthcare System.
Phone: 315-425-2422
Email: robert.mclean@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-792-4334 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Syracuse
Email: VHASYRROI@VA.GOV
Fax: 315-425-2401
Mail: Syracuse VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13210-2716
For questions about your request to VA Syracuse
Phone: 315-425-4400, ext. 52441
Additional FOIA request information
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Syracuse.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at "Coming soon!".
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018