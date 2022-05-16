 Skip to Content

Watertown NY Veteran Town Hall Meeting

Veteran Town Hall

Watertown VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

When
Thursday, May 26, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
Where

Hilton Garden Inn

1290 Arsenal Street

Watertown , NY

Cost
Free

Watertown, NY Veterans are invited to a Veteran Town Hall event taking place on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn located across the street from the new clinic at 1290 Arsenal St. Watertown, NY 13602.  

Representatives from STG International and Syracuse VA will present detailed information regarding the new facility and answer questions you may have regarding the transition to this location. 

The new clinic location will open on July 1, 2022.  Sterling Medical will continue to provide care at the current location until June 30, 2022.

