Watertown NY Veteran Town Hall Meeting
Watertown VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
- When
-
Thursday, May 26, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Hilton Garden Inn
1290 Arsenal Street
Watertown , NY
- Cost
- Free
Watertown, NY Veterans are invited to a Veteran Town Hall event taking place on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn located across the street from the new clinic at 1290 Arsenal St. Watertown, NY 13602.
Representatives from STG International and Syracuse VA will present detailed information regarding the new facility and answer questions you may have regarding the transition to this location.
The new clinic location will open on July 1, 2022. Sterling Medical will continue to provide care at the current location until June 30, 2022.