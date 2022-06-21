Women Veteran Open House & Town Hall event
Syracuse VA Open House & Town Hall for Women Veterans
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
5:30pm-7:00pm
Mattydale VFW Post 3146, 2000 LeMoyne Ave (Corner of Factory Ave), Syracuse, NY 13208
Come join us and be part of the conversation! Learn more about healthcare for Women Veterans, as well as the programs & services offered in Syracuse VA.
Contact Hillary Cashier, LCSW at hillary.cashier@va.gov or by phone 315-425-4400 x53866 for questions about the event. Masking is preferred.