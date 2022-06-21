 Skip to Content

Women Veteran Open House & Town Hall event

Women Veteran Town Hall event flyer

When
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where

MATTYDALE VFW POST 3146

2000 LEMOYNE AVE

Syracuse , NY

Cost
Free

Syracuse VA Open House & Town Hall for Women Veterans

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

5:30pm-7:00pm 

Mattydale VFW Post 3146, 2000 LeMoyne Ave (Corner of Factory Ave), Syracuse, NY 13208

Come join us and be part of the conversation! Learn more about healthcare for Women Veterans, as well as the programs & services offered in Syracuse VA.

Contact Hillary Cashier, LCSW at hillary.cashier@va.gov or by phone 315-425-4400 x53866 for questions about the event.  Masking is preferred.

See all events

Last updated: