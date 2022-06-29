 Skip to Content

North Country Veteran Resource and Information Event

When:

Thu. Jun 30, 2022, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

509 NY-37

Hogansburg , NY

Cost:

Free

North Country Veterans are invited to American Post 1479 located at 509 NY-37, Hogansburg, N.Y. on Thursday June 30th, for an enrollment and information event.

VA Staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions, provide eligibility and enrollment information.

VBA, Vet Center, DOL-VETS and NYS Division of Veterans' Services representatives will be attending to assist area Veterans.

