North Country Veteran Resource and Information Event
When:
Thu. Jun 30, 2022, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
509 NY-37
Hogansburg , NY
Cost:
Free
North Country Veterans are invited to American Post 1479 located at 509 NY-37, Hogansburg, N.Y. on Thursday June 30th, for an enrollment and information event.
VA Staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions, provide eligibility and enrollment information.
VBA, Vet Center, DOL-VETS and NYS Division of Veterans' Services representatives will be attending to assist area Veterans.