Virtual Meditative Painting Group for enrolled Veterans
When:
Thu. Jul 28, 2022, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Enrolled Veterans should enroll no later than Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 12 p.m.
This virtual Web-Ex based group begins July 28, 2022 and will meet weekly from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for 8 consecutive weeks.
Class size is limited to 15 participants.
VA will provide all materials to participants at no cost. No Prior Painting Skills Needed!
RSVP to Patricia Godfrey Whole Health Coach, patricia.godfrey@va.gov or by calling 315-412-6945.See more events