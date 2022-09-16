A Lifetime of Expression
When:
Tue. Oct 25, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Clear Path For Veterans
1223 Salt Springs Road
Chittenengo , NY
Cost:
Free
Participant wanted!
Syracuse VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program, Syracuse Vet Center and Clear Path for Veterans are partnering to host “A Lifetime of Expression” to raise awareness about intimate partner violence and sexual assault.
We are seeking participants, including Veterans and Caregivers, wishing to perform (song, dance, poetry reading, etc) or to share pieces of art relating to domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
Participants can register by calling 315-425-4400, extension 54076 or 315-478-7127.