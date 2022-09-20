 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Walk-In Flu Clinics

Get Your Flu Shot

When:

Tue. Sep 27, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Syracuse VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Upcoming Facility Flu Shot Clinics:

Walk-in at Syracuse VA:

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday

Sept: 27, 28 & 29 and Oct 4,5,6,11,12,13,18,19,20,25,26 & 27

9 am to 2 pm

Ground floor, near Auditorium. Follow signs.

 

Walk-in at Binghamton VA Clinic:

Saturday, Oct 15 & 29 and Nov 19, 9 am to 1 pm

Follow signs.

 

Walk-in at Rome VA Clinic:

Saturday, Oct 15 & 22 and Nov 5, 8 am to 12 noon.

Follow signs.

 

Patients followed at Auburn, Potsdam, Oswego, Tompkins Cortland, Watertown Clinics: contact your Clinic Provider or visit a community location.

See more events

Last updated: