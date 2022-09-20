Walk-In Flu Clinics
When:
Tue. Sep 27, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Upcoming Facility Flu Shot Clinics:
Walk-in at Syracuse VA:
Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday
Sept: 27, 28 & 29 and Oct 4,5,6,11,12,13,18,19,20,25,26 & 27
9 am to 2 pm
Ground floor, near Auditorium. Follow signs.
Walk-in at Binghamton VA Clinic:
Saturday, Oct 15 & 29 and Nov 19, 9 am to 1 pm
Follow signs.
Walk-in at Rome VA Clinic:
Saturday, Oct 15 & 22 and Nov 5, 8 am to 12 noon.
Follow signs.
Patients followed at Auburn, Potsdam, Oswego, Tompkins Cortland, Watertown Clinics: contact your Clinic Provider or visit a community location.