PACT ACT Town Hall and Enrollment Event
When:
Wed. Dec 14, 2022, 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Ground floor Auditorium
Cost:
Free
The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substance. This historic new law empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they have earned.
Veterans not currently enrolled in VA Healthcare should bring a DD214, photo ID.
Facility visitors must be age 18 or older.
Attend on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 12:30 to 3 pm to learn:
o What is the PACT Act and how it impacts you
o How can I enroll in VA health care
o What is an Environmental health exam
o How can I request a Toxic exposure screening
o What information does the Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) need for Veterans to file a claim
o What resources does the Onondaga County Veteran Service Office provide Veterans
R.S.V.P. to email: jennifer.menard@va.gov