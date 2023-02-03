Cornell Cooperative Extension/Binghamton Vet Center Classes
When:
Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County will be oﬀering free classes for service members, veterans and their families at the Binghamton Vet Center located at 53 Chenango St. Binghamton NY.
Thursdays from 9-12pm.
Call Binghamton Vet Center at (607) 722-2393 to sign up.
Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar