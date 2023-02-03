Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Cornell Cooperative Extension/Binghamton Vet Center Classes

Binghamton Vet Center Classes

When:

Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Repeats

Where:

Binghamton Vet Center

Cost:

Free

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County will be oﬀering free classes for service members, veterans and their families at the Binghamton Vet Center located at 53 Chenango St. Binghamton NY.

Thursdays from 9-12pm.      
Call Binghamton Vet Center at (607) 722-2393 to sign up. 

Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Add to Calendar

Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: