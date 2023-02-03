February 2023 "Good Morning North Country" event
When:
Fri. Feb 24, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The February 2023 virtual “Good Morning North Country” (GMNC) event will take place on 2/24/2023 at 9:00am.
Join us for a presentation by Destiny Walker and Tim Fayette from the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County. They will be discussing the latest information on the program and resources available, and following the presentation, there will be time allotted for a question and answer period.
When it's time, join your Webex meeting here: https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m844ed49b963f78de97d2906f5818d06b
Meeting number (access code): 2764 076 2321
Meeting password: 7pSmVP3MC3*
Join by phone, toll free at 1-404-397-1596.
For questions about "Good Morning North Country" events, call Watertown Vet Center at 315-782-5479.
