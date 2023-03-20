Skip to Content
VA CAREGIVER SUPPORT presents "I CHOOSE ME", a 4 week series

Thu. Apr 6, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

This is an online event.

Free

VA CAREGIVER SUPPORT presents "I CHOOSE ME", a 4 week series designed to focus on you as the Caregiver and provide some fun and relaxing techniques for self-care as well as techniques to help care for your Veteran!

Each 11am to 12pm class will incorporate ways to choose yourself as well as equip you with ways to stay safe and healthy while caring for the Veteran.

 
Call 315-425-4400, ext 52302 to register for:

April 6, 2023: Coffee/Tea & Paint

April 13, 2023: Time Management

April 20, 2023: Show us your Talent

April 27, 2023: Body Mechanics

Ask about getting enrolled in the VA Caregiver Program!

