VA CAREGIVER SUPPORT presents "I CHOOSE ME", a 4 week series
When:
Thu. Apr 6, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
VA CAREGIVER SUPPORT presents "I CHOOSE ME", a 4 week series designed to focus on you as the Caregiver and provide some fun and relaxing techniques for self-care as well as techniques to help care for your Veteran!
Each 11am to 12pm class will incorporate ways to choose yourself as well as equip you with ways to stay safe and healthy while caring for the Veteran.
Call 315-425-4400, ext 52302 to register for:
April 6, 2023: Coffee/Tea & Paint
April 13, 2023: Time Management
April 20, 2023: Show us your Talent
April 27, 2023: Body Mechanics
Ask about getting enrolled in the VA Caregiver Program!
Thu. Apr 6, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar