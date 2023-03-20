Caregivers FIRST Training

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page.

Prepare for a visit: Face masks are required in all VA health care facilities but other safety protocols will adjust based on facility COVID-19 health protection levels. To know what to expect, check protection levels on our locations page. Before visiting a patient, review our visitation policy page.

Current Health Protection Level is MEDIUM (effective 11/01/22) Before visiting, review our visitation policy page.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website.

Get updates on affected services and facilities