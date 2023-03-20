Caregivers FIRST Training
When:
Thu. May 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Sign up for "Caregivers FIRST" Training, designed to help Caregivers learn new skills, connect w/ other Caregivers & get help finding VA & Community resources.
Join us on May 11 & 18, 10am-12pm and May 25, 10am-11am.
RSVP* to 315-425-4400 ext. 52302. *Must be able to commit to all 3 classes.
Ask about getting enrolled in the VA Caregiver Program!
Training Overview
Class 1: Introduction
•Frustrations, rewards of caregiving
•Helping Veteran remain independent
•Relaxation exercise
•Basics of daily care
•Safety
•Veteran preferences
•Communication with providers
Class 2: Class 2: Coping skills and support seeking strategies
•Stress management
•Value of self-care
•Recognizing depression, burnout
•Navigating the system
•VA services and Caregiver Support Program
•Non VA resources
•Preparing for the future and legal issues
Class 3: Class 3: S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training
•Identifying signs of suicidal thinking & risk
•Risk factors
•Implementing effective interventions
•Learning important questions to ask
•Helpful resources
Thu. May 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 18, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 25, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar