Caregivers FIRST Training

When:

Thu. May 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Sign up for "Caregivers FIRST" Training, designed to help Caregivers learn new skills, connect w/ other Caregivers & get help finding VA & Community resources.

Join us on May 11 & 18, 10am-12pm and May 25, 10am-11am.

RSVP* to 315-425-4400 ext. 52302.  *Must be able to commit to all 3 classes.

Ask about getting enrolled in the VA Caregiver Program!

 

Training Overview

Class 1:  Introduction

•Frustrations, rewards of caregiving
•Helping Veteran remain independent
•Relaxation exercise
•Basics of daily care
•Safety
•Veteran preferences
•Communication with providers

 

Class 2:  Class 2: Coping skills and support seeking strategies

•Stress management
•Value of self-care
•Recognizing depression, burnout
•Navigating the system
•VA services and Caregiver Support Program
•Non VA resources
•Preparing for the future and legal issues

 

Class 3:  Class 3: S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention Training

•Identifying signs of suicidal thinking & risk
•Risk factors
•Implementing effective interventions
•Learning important questions to ask
•Helpful resources

