2023 VA2K Walk and Roll
When:
Wed. May 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA2K Walk and Roll
Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11 am - 1 pm
Register at the Event! Event sponsored by Syracuse VAEA, Employee Whole Health, Health Promotion Disease Prevention & Homeless Veterans Program.
For more information or questions: VHASYR Healthy Living Committee
OPEN TO EVERYONE, FREE OF CHARGE
Donations (optional) support the Syracuse VA Homeless Veterans Program
Donations accepted here www.pay.gov/public/form/start/46646309 or @ event
•Click “continue to the form” link
•Facility: “Syracuse VA Medical Center”
•Enter Name/Address
•Select “Homeless Vet Program”, donor intent “2023 VA2K”
Start/Finish Line: Syracuse VAMC
2k loop from VA to Thornden Park Rose Garden & back
