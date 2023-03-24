Skip to Content
2023 VA2K Walk and Roll

When:

Wed. May 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Syracuse VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Register at the Event!  Event sponsored by Syracuse VAEA, Employee Whole Health, Health Promotion Disease Prevention & Homeless Veterans Program.

For more information or questions: VHASYR Healthy Living Committee

 

OPEN TO EVERYONE, FREE OF CHARGE

Donations (optional) support the Syracuse VA Homeless Veterans Program

Donations accepted here www.pay.gov/public/form/start/46646309 or @ event

•Click “continue to the form” link

•Facility: “Syracuse VA Medical Center

•Enter Name/Address

•Select “Homeless Vet Program”, donor intent “2023 VA2K

 

Start/Finish Line: Syracuse VAMC

2k loop from VA to Thornden Park Rose Garden & back

 

Eileen Cole, DPT - Pre-Walk Stretch: 11 am

