Garden to Table Healthy Teaching Kitchen event

Announcing two (2) "Garden to Table" VA Healthy Teaching Kitchen Program Events!

SPACE IS LIMITED: RSVP to 315-425-4400 ext. 51513

Veterans my attend one or both events and receive a copy of a VA GAREDEN TO TABLE cookbook!

July 21, 2023, 10 to 11 a.m.

August 18, 2023, 10-11 a.m.

Increase your nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and receive guided information to help build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods!

Attend live for ﬁrst-hand information on growing produce at home and making healthy recipes from it. These events will feature plants grown on the roof top terrace of the Syracuse VA Medical Center.