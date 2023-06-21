Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Virtual Women Veteran Healthcare TownHall

VIRTUAL Women Veterans TOWNHALL

When:

Tue. Jun 27, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Syracuse-area Women Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare are invited to a Virtual Women Veteran Healthcare Tele-Townhall on Tuesday, June 27, from 5-6 pm EST.

Dial in (audio only) at 1-855-962-1452 or live stream at access.live/SyracuseVAWomenVetsTownHall.

Participants will be muted during the presentation.  Press *3 on your phone to ask a question

 

Presentations will include:

  • Maggie Banks speaking on VA Women’s Health Reengagement Training (heaRT) an official training program offered to all women Veterans through the Office of Women's Health.
  • Jane Zalsky, NYS Veteran’s Benefits Advisor from NYS Department of Veterans Services,  speaking about the VBA claims process and helpful information to know about when placing a claim.
See more events

Last updated: