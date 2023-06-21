Virtual Women Veteran Healthcare TownHall

Syracuse-area Women Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare are invited to a Virtual Women Veteran Healthcare Tele-Townhall on Tuesday, June 27, from 5-6 pm EST.

Dial in (audio only) at 1-855-962-1452 or live stream at access.live/SyracuseVAWomenVetsTownHall.

Participants will be muted during the presentation. Press *3 on your phone to ask a question

Presentations will include: