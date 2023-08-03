Skip to Content
Virtual Meditative Painting Class: Next Session begins August 31st

Meditative Painting Class

When:

Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 10:30 am – 12:00 pm ET

Cost:

Free

Research shows the healing power of the arts. Painting, specifically, is said to support overall positive health. Meditative Painting can provide stress relief, and aid in problem-solving, memory enhancement and expanding creative growth and joy.

RSVP today to attend an 8-week Virtual Meditative Painting Class for Veterans

New Class Session begins Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 10:30 am-12 pm

VA will provide you with all art materials needed.

To enroll  contact Patricia Godfrey, Whole Health Coach at 315-412-6945, or email  patricia.godfrey@va.gov. or call  315-334-7100 ext 57348.

