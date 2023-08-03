Virtual Meditative Painting Class: Next Session begins August 31st

Research shows the healing power of the arts. Painting, specifically, is said to support overall positive health. Meditative Painting can provide stress relief, and aid in problem-solving, memory enhancement and expanding creative growth and joy.

RSVP today to attend an 8-week Virtual Meditative Painting Class for Veterans

New Class Session begins Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 10:30 am-12 pm

VA will provide you with all art materials needed.

To enroll contact Patricia Godfrey, Whole Health Coach at 315-412-6945, or email patricia.godfrey@va.gov. or call 315-334-7100 ext 57348.