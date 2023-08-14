MOVE! program Offerings: Sept/Oct 2023

Get into MOVE!- Sign up for September and October 2023 offerings at (315) 425-4400 ext. 51513.

Here's what's scheduled:

•Fridays from 9-10:15 am starting September 8th- a NEW 16 week MOVE! group with the option of in person attendance OR virtually with VVC. Orientation class virtually on 8/25/23 from 9-10am will be held for more information!

•Wednesdays 2-3 pm starting October 4th- a NEW 16 week virtual MOVE! group. Orientation class virtually on 9/27/23 from 2-3pm will be held for more information.

•Mondays 10-11am– MOVE! Alumni Group- a virtual support group for past MOVE! Program participants to maintain weight loss and healthy habits.

•Individual MOVE! visits are also available - call (315) 425-4400 ext. 51513 to make you rappointment.