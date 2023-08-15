Skip to Content
Sept 6 2023 SPEdTalk Event

Sept 6 SPEd talk

When:

Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 3:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

National Veterans Resource Center, Syracuse University

101 Waverly Ave, Syracuse, NY 13244

Syracuse, NY

Cost:

Free

U.S. Army veteran and former NFL player Alejandro Villanueva will deliver a powerful keynote at the National Veterans Resource Center with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families - IVMF and Syracuse VA Medical Center's SPEd talk on 9/6.

Attendees will engage in an open, honest dialogue and experience the power of community support.

Register here to attend: https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/2023/07/26/sped-talk-2023/

3:30 pm: Resource Fair

4:30 pm: SPEd Talk

6:00 pm: Resource Fair and Reception

 

