Sept 6 2023 SPEdTalk Event
When:
Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 3:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
National Veterans Resource Center, Syracuse University
101 Waverly Ave, Syracuse, NY 13244
Syracuse, NY
Cost:
Free
U.S. Army veteran and former NFL player Alejandro Villanueva will deliver a powerful keynote at the National Veterans Resource Center with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families - IVMF and Syracuse VA Medical Center's SPEd talk on 9/6.
Attendees will engage in an open, honest dialogue and experience the power of community support.
Register here to attend: https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/2023/07/26/sped-talk-2023/
3:30 pm: Resource Fair
4:30 pm: SPEd Talk
6:00 pm: Resource Fair and Reception
