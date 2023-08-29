2023 National Creative Arts Competition event

Submissions for the 2023 Creative Arts Competition are being accepted September 5 to 8, from 8:30am to 12:30pm, at the Art Gallery at the S.U. Veterans Resource Center on 101 Waverly Ave.

For questions, contact suzanne.hawes@va.gov or call 315-425-4400, extension 52589 or extension 52595.

Join us on October 5th for the ceremony that begins at 12 noon!