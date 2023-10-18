Skip to Content
Lung Cancer Screening Day: November 9, 2023

lung cancer screening web banner

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Syracuse VA Medical Center

Ground floor Cafeteria

800 Irving Avenue

Syracuse, NY

Cost:

Free

Enrolled Veterans may be eligible for a lung cancer screening if you:

· Are 50-80 years old

· Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years

· Have a smoking history of at least 20 pack-years (this means 1 pack per day for 20 years or 2 packs a day for 10 years, etc.)

 

Visit Syracuse VA's ground floor cafeteria on Thursday, November 9th between 10 am and 3 pm.

RSVP at the QR code!

For event questions, call 315-425-4400, ext 52926

