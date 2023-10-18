Lung Cancer Screening Day: November 9, 2023
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Ground floor Cafeteria
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY
Cost:
Free
Enrolled Veterans may be eligible for a lung cancer screening if you:
· Are 50-80 years old
· Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years
· Have a smoking history of at least 20 pack-years (this means 1 pack per day for 20 years or 2 packs a day for 10 years, etc.)
Visit Syracuse VA's ground floor cafeteria on Thursday, November 9th between 10 am and 3 pm.
RSVP at the QR code!
For event questions, call 315-425-4400, ext 52926