Lung Cancer Screening Day: November 9, 2023

Enrolled Veterans may be eligible for a lung cancer screening if you:

· Are 50-80 years old

· Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years

· Have a smoking history of at least 20 pack-years (this means 1 pack per day for 20 years or 2 packs a day for 10 years, etc.)

Visit Syracuse VA's ground floor cafeteria on Thursday, November 9th between 10 am and 3 pm.

RSVP at the QR code!

For event questions, call 315-425-4400, ext 52926