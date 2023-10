Nov 16 Veterans Social Group

Open to all Veterans - enrolled and not enrolled. No RSVP required.

Join in starting November 16, 2023, from 10 am to 11 am to socialize, meet other Veterans, learn about community services and offerings and meet new people!

Location: Sweet Aroma Cafe, 2870 State Route 49, Central Square, N.Y., 13036

For questions, call Kyle Milk at 315-425-3479.

