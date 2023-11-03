VIRTUAL CAREGIVER APPRECIATION & RESOURCE FAIR EVENT

November 29, 2023

1-3:30 pm

RSVP/register to 315-425-4400 ext. 52302 by 11/22.

During November, VA celebrates National Family Caregivers Month to thank, support, educate, and empower caregivers. During our celebration, VA raises awareness of the needs of family caregivers and acknowledges the hard work you do each day! This will be an opportunity for Caregivers to listen, engage and enjoy some entertainment. Caregivers will learn about helpful VA and community resources. Join us!