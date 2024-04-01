Cortland Vet Fest
When:
Thu. May 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Cortland City Post 489
212 Tompkins St
Cortland, NY
Cost:
Free
Cortland Vet Fest, Thursday May 9th 10am - 5 pm at Cortland City Post 489 212 Tompkins St, Cortland NY.
Enroll in VA healthcare* - File a claim with VBA - Veteran Health ID cards* - PACT Act updates - Learn about all things VA - and more. Come with your questions!
*IF YOU WISH TO GET ONSITE ASSISTANCE PLEASE BRING ALLICABLE
DOCUMENATION INLCUDING COPY OF DD214 AND PHOTO ID*
Questions? Reach out: Emma.avellino@va.gov