Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Syracuse health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help at 315-425-3463.
Connect with a care coordinator
Call 315-425-3463
Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Coordinator
VA Syracuse health care
Phone: 315-425-3463
Email: nicole.costa@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Syracuse health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Syracuse homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care