Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Syracuse health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Colleen Lancette
Patient Advocate
VA Syracuse health care
Phone: 315-425-4345
Email: Colleen.Lancette@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Syracuse health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights