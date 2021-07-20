 Skip to Content
Auburn VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, radiology, laboratory and pathology services, telehealth services and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Auburn VA Clinic.

Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

47 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021-4027

Phone numbers

Main phone: 315-294-7300
Mental health clinic: 315-425-3463

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Auburn VA Clinic

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

