 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Erie East VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and laboratory services care to help you stay healthy and well throughout your life. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Erie East VA Clinic in Syracuse.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

910 Erie Boulevard East, 2nd Floor
Syracuse, NY 13210-1060

Phone numbers

Main phone: 315-425-2468

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-400PM
  • Tue: 730AM-400PM
  • Wed: 730AM-400PM
  • Thu: 730AM-400PM
  • Fri: 730AM-400PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Erie Blvd East VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Bronx health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Get updates from VA Syracuse health care

Last updated: