Tompkins County VA Clinic

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Care we provide at VA Syracuse health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
To make or change an appointments call the Women's Health Clinic at the location you receive services:
- Syracuse VA: (315)-425-4652
- Auburn CBOC: (315) 294-7300
- Binghamton CBOC: (607) 772-9100
- Massena CBOC: (315) 705-6666
- Oswego CBOC: (315) 207-0120
- Rome CBOC: (315) 334-7100, option 2, option 2
- Tompkins/Cortland County CBOC: (607) 347-4101
- Watertown CBOC: (315) 221-7026
Health care services for Veterans are provided by VA providers or accredited community providers. Every woman Veteran has the right to a health care provide trained in women’s health. Women may also request a female or male provider at their discretion.