Calling All Veteran Creative Artists
PRESS RELEASE
February 13, 2019
Syracuse , NY — Planning is underway for the Syracuse VA Medical Center’s 23rd Annual Creative Arts Competition and Exhibition.
Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are eligible to participate in the Creative Arts Competition. Talented veterans can participate in fine & applied arts, performing arts such as creative writing, dance, drama and music. Entries for art work will be accepted on Friday March 1st from 8-Noon and on March 2nd from 9-1pm in the Syracuse VA’s auditorium.
Performing artists can make an appointment with Brandon Maggio at 315-425-4400-53817. The Recognition event will be held on Tuesday March 5th from 11-1:00pm. For more information about the show and the rules please contact Suzanne Hawes CTRS at 315-425-4400-52589.
More information on The National VA Creative Arts programs can be found at www.creativeartsfestival.va.gov