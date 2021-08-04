Donation and Demonstration of Innovative Mobility Device for Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
August 4, 2021
Syracuse , NY — The Mobius Mobility, LLC will demonstrate new technology for providing life enhancing technology solutions for Veterans who are experiencing chronic and/or complex illness and injury.
The new technology will enable Veterans to navigate stairs and all terrain environments with these devices. The demonstration will take place outside the main entrance to the Medical Center.
Mobius Mobility will donate the device to the VA’s Spinal Cord Injury program.
RSVP to Robert McLean, Public Affairs Officer at Robert.mclean@va.gov 315-425-2422.
Wednesday August 4, 2021
800 Irving Ave. Syracuse, NY 13210
10 am