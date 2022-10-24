Dr. Steven Pflanz Named Deputy Chief of Staff at Syracuse VA Medical Center
PRESS RELEASE
Syracuse , NY — Dr. Steven E. Pflanz has been promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff at Syracuse VA Medical Center.
Dr. Pflanz is a board-certified psychiatrist and an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Upstate Medical University. He was the recipient of the University’s “Exceptional Moments in Teaching” award in 2021 and “Psychiatry Preceptor of the Year” award in 2022.
Dr. Pflanz has a diverse background in healthcare leadership, personnel development, suicide prevention, healthcare policy, workplace psychiatry, and direct patient care. His research publications focus on suicide prevention and work stress. He has presented widely about occupational psychiatry, suicide prevention, and psychiatry in film.
Dr. Pflanz joined the Syracuse VA in 2019 as an inpatient psychiatrist after serving nearly 25 years in the United States Air Force retiring at the rank of Colonel after a distinguished military career, with over two decades of experience leading a variety of healthcare organizations. Dr. Pflanz resides in Manlius with his wife of 22 years, Kathy, who is also a retired Air Force officer. Both Dr. Pflanz and his wife are Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.