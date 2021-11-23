Healing from Trauma Retreat Day
PRESS RELEASE
Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold a “Healing from Trauma Retreat Day” Friday, December 3rd from 9am to 3:30pm at Clear Path for Veterans located at 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037.
The event is free and open to all Veterans. Lunch will be provided.
The event is designed to help Veterans understand the common physical and emotional effects of trauma and how to begin the process of healing.
Presentation topics will include:
- Understanding the process of trauma, taking back control of one’s life
- Mind and body coping skills used to handle stress
- Recovering from the guilt, shame, and anger of moral injury
Veterans currently enrolled in VA Mental Health Care can register by contacting their Mental Health provider. Veterans not enrolled in VA Health Care can contact Susan Spara or Kyle Milk at (315) 425-3463 for more information and registration.