New DAV Entrance Way Improves Service for Veterans and Volunteers

PRESS RELEASE

February 1, 2022

Syracuse , NY — There’s an old saying that one doesn’t get a second chance to make a great first impression. The newly designed and improved DAV Entrance that recently went into service, after more than a year of design and construction, is a perfect illustration of this.

The impression that disabled Veterans will now experience when they enter the Syracuse VA Medical Center thru this new entry will be that we care about and recognize their special circumstances and mobility challenges and have dedicated substantial effort and resources to make their visits with us as convenient as possible.

The state of the art, extra-large, revolving door accommodates large mobility devices such as wheelchairs and scooters. The 1.1 million dollar plus entry re-design project also vastly improves energy efficiency by replacing sliding doors with the new revolving door and separate American with Disabilities Act (ADA) approved bypass door. The project also improves physical security with the addition of security cameras, card reader and bollards.

“I want to thank our dedicated DAV volunteer drivers and office staff led by Ed Rogers. We know how proud you are of what you do for our Veterans and we know this improvement will make you even more proud of the effort that we make as a team to provide best care anywhere for this special group of Veterans”, said Dr. Frank Pearson, Syracuse VA Medical Center Director.