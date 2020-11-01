News releases

 Skip to Content
Syracuse VA Medical Center prepares to launch new VA health care options under MISSION Act

May 30, 2019

Syracuse VA Medical Center has been scheduling VA MISSION Act activities throughout May. There will also be an opportunity to learn more about the VA MISSION Act on our Syracuse VA Medical Center Facebook Page Mission Act Facebook Live Event - June 6, 2 to 3 pm at: www.facebook.com/VASyracuse

Calling All Veteran Creative Artists

February 13, 2019

Planning is underway for the Syracuse VA Medical Center’s 23rd Annual Creative Arts Competition and Exhibition.

Syracuse VA Approves New Provider For Auburn Community Based Outpatient Clinic

December 31, 2018

Change to STG International, Inc. Will Enhance Care and Services for Local Veterans

