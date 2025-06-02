News releases
May 10, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Moderna and J&J vaccines at the Canton, NY VFW on Sunday, May 16th from 10am to 2pm. The VFW is located at 34 Gouverneur Street.
May 7, 2021
April 7, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center, in conjunction with the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Johnson & Johnson one-shot Janssen Vaccine in Oswego on Sunday, April 18th.
April 7, 2021
Appointments available April 11-12 for all Veterans
March 24, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center, as well as associated Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC’s) in Rome, Binghamton, and Watertown, have expanded COVID-19 vaccination appointment eligibility to all enrolled Veterans regardless of age.
March 22, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center is hosting a public virtual listening session Friday, April 2nd to hear from Veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a national leader in health care.
March 15, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center announced today that it has modified the patient visitation restrictions that were mandated during the earlier prevalence of COVID-19.
February 22, 2021
Syracuse VA Medical Center has established a COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Scheduling Call Center.
January 12, 2021
This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) commemorates 75 years of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
November 16, 2020
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is encouraging Veterans to take the first step, Nov. 19, to stop smoking as part of the annual Great American Smokeout to improve their physical and mental health by combining cessation counseling with other VA clinical resources and support.