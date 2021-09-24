Rome VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) to Conduct Drive Thru Flu Shot Vaccination Clinics Beginning October 16th
PRESS RELEASE
September 24, 2021
Syracuse , NY — A series of Saturday Drive Thru Flu Shot Vaccination Clinics begin Saturday, October 16th.
Appointments are not required, and vaccinations are available for all Veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare whose Primary Care is provided at that location.
The Drive thru style Flu Shot Clinic will take place on Saturday, October 16, 23 and November 6th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm.
Follow flu shot clinic signage.
Veterans with questions or in need of more information should contact their Primary Care Provider at VA.