Syracuse VA Approves New Provider for St. Lawrence County Community Based Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

July 28, 2021

Print

Syracuse , NY — STG International Replaces Sterling Medical

Officials at the Syracuse VA Medical Center announced today that they have approved the transfer of the operation of the St. Lawrence County Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), currently located at 6100 St. Lawrence Centre, to STG International of Arlington, VA.

This change will be seamless and will, in no way, interfere with Veteran care. Sterling Medical is retaining all of the current staff of providers and the high quality service that this CBOC has been known for will continue for the Veterans of St. Lawrence County and the North Country. There are currently approximately 2100 Veterans enrolled in care at the Massena CBOC. They will receive a letter outlining this change and providing them with a number to call if they have further questions.

As a result of a competitive bid process, Sterling Medical Associates of Cincinnati, Ohio was selected in late December 2014 to take over the operation of the Watertown Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). That Clinic provides primary health care and specialty referral services to some 4,000 Veterans in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis Counties and the surrounding North Country. Sterling Medical operates 28 VA CBOC’s nationwide to include six in Upstate New York; located in Watertown, Jamestown, Lackawanna, Schenectady, Springville and Troy.

“We are looking forward to providing high quality services to the Veterans of the Massena VA CBOC. This is yet another opportunity for Sterling Medical to continue and expand on our long record of service to the Veterans in locations Nationwide, as well as to the veterans of Upstate New York, where we have performed uninterrupted services on behalf of the VA CBOC program since 1998,” said Brandon Blatt, Vice President, of Sterling Medical.

“OnSite OHS did an excellent job of relocating, expanding and improving services the Massena CBOC last year. We are very confident that Sterling Medical will now build on that success and enhance care for our Veterans even further,” said Richard Kazel, Primary Care Line Manager for the Syracuse VA.

For more information about VA services at the Massena CBOC call 315-705-6666. For information regarding eligibility for VA health care visit the VA website at http://www.va.gov/healthbenefits/apply/, or call 888-823-9656.