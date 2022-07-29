Syracuse VA Medical Center Announces VA Health Chat New Remote Health Software
PRESS RELEASE
July 29, 2022
Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center is implementing the use of the VA Health Chat App to provide online access to chat with VA healthcare staff when a Veteran has minor health questions, prescription questions, wants to schedule an appointment, has COVID-19 concerns, and more.
VA Health Chat allows for real time communication between a Veteran and provider to help with the VA’s efforts to supply Veterans with convenient and comprehensive healthcare services. The application allows Veterans to securely chat in real time with VA clinical staff for nonurgent health concerns. Veterans can use the app to discuss minor injury or illness, refill VA prescriptions, or schedule VA appointments.
VA Health Chat uses a secure connection and can be accessed with ID.me, DSLogon or MyHealtheVet credentials. If assistance is needed in setting up the app, Veterans can call the VA Mobile Solutions Health Desk at (877) 470-5947 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. (Eastern Time).
VA Health Chat is available on multiple platforms: the VA App Store, VA Launchpad for Veterans, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.