Syracuse VA Medical Center Invites Women to Continue Making History with VA
PRESS RELEASE
March 2, 2020
Syracuse , NY — VA will recognize Women’s History Month throughout March 2020
“For the Department of Veterans Affairs, Women’s History Month means more than just celebrating our women Veterans – it means making sure they’re proud of the role we play in the remaining chapters of their story,” said VA Chief of Staff Pam Powers. “We will continue to build on the legacy that America’s women Veterans have carved out by listening to them, respecting them, and serving them with the dignity this country owes them.”
Women comprise about 10 percent of the Veterans VA serves nationwide, and that number is set to increase, as women are about 20 percent of our military forces.
For decades, VA’s principal patient base was men. But today’s VA facilities provide comprehensive primary care for women, as well as gynecology, maternity, specialty care and mental health services.
Since VA started tracking outpatient satisfaction in 2017, we’ve seen women’s trust in VA climb higher and higher. In 2019, 83.8 percent of female Veterans trusted the care they got at VA, and initial data in 2020 is on pace to see that trust score rise to nearly 85 percent.
The Syracuse VA offers a host of services geared toward women Veterans.
