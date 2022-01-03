Syracuse VA Medical Center Modifies Overall Visitation Policy

PRESS RELEASE

March 1, 2022

Syracuse , NY — Syracuse VA Medical Center announced today that it has modified the patient visitation restrictions that were mandated during the earlier prevalence of COVID-19.

The updated policy conforms with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on the management of visitors to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and to keep Veterans and employees safe. Per the most current CDC guidance, facility-wide masking requirements will remain in place.

Beginning Tuesday, March 1,2022, the inpatient hours of visitation will be between 12 PM – 2 PM and 4 PM - 6 PM daily. There is no visitation from 2 PM – 4 PM.

Community Living Center visitor hours are 2 PM-6:15 PM daily. Visitation to Veterans in the Community living Center and the Spinal Cord injury units are by appointment only and can be arranged through the Social Workers on these units. For the CLC call 315-425-4669, for the SCI call 315-425-3696.

Veterans on the inpatient units are allowed one (1) visitor at time for a period of no longer than 2 hours. Visitors must remain in the Veteran’s room throughout the visit.

Visitors will be screened for symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, or fever or potential exposure to someone with COVID-19 or travel to a high-risk area.

Visitors/companions to our outpatient Ambulatory Care, Surgery Center and Emergency Departments are not allowed unless they are essential to the care of the Veteran (e.g., patients with dementia, mental impairments, interpreters).

“The health and safety of our patients, families and staff members is our top priority. The modified visitation guidelines balance preventing the spread of COVID-19 with the needs of our Veterans and their loved ones. We continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our community and may update the guidelines as needed to provide safe care to our Veterans. We are committed to returning to our normal 24/7 visitation policies as soon as we feel it is safe to do so”, said Dr. Frank Pearson, Syracuse VA Medical Center Director.

More information on COVID-19 matters can be found at www.syracuse.va.gov .